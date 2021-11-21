First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in V.F. were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.29. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

