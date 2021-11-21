Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,667,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,318,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,711,000 after buying an additional 195,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.38. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

