Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

