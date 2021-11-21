Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $122.76 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.92 and a 200 day moving average of $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

