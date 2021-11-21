Green Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Invitae makes up 1.1% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 68.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $18.89 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

