Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

