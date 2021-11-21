Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

