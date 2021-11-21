Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.