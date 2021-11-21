Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $117,439,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $67,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

DAL stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -305.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

