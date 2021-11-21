iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,211,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,411,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,422,000 after purchasing an additional 94,060 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

