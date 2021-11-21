IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,154 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.43. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.