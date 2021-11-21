Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $165,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $4,594,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $54.65 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

