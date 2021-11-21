Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Announces $0.35 Dividend

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3464 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of JBSAY opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JBS has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04.

JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

