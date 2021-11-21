Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $80.85 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $44.91 and a 1 year high of $81.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.