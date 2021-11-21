McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Announces $0.19 Dividend

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

CAKFY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. McKesson Europe has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.96.

About McKesson Europe

McKesson Europe AG operates as an international wholesale and retail company, which provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Solutions, Pharmacy Solutions, and Others. The Consumer Solutions division provides services to patients and consumers that include logistics chain from purchasing merchandise to handing it over to the end customers.

