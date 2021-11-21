McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Announces $0.19 Dividend

McKesson Europe AG (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1923 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.
CAKFY stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. McKesson Europe has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $7.96.
About McKesson Europe
