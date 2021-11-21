U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 14th total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

In related news, Director Randall D. Keys acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $59,490. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

