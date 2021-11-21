Orica Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1064 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Orica has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $12.72.
