Gildan Activewear Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$53.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$31.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.73.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.88.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.