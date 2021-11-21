Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

