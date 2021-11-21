Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Up 22.8% in October

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 14th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.92. On average, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

