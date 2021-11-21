SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,228,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $355.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.10. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $292.20 and a 52 week high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

