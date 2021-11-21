Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Toro by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 19.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 16.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE TTC opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

