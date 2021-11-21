Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $165.25 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.37. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

