Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $110,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 709 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Novanta by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after acquiring an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 37.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $145.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

