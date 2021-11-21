Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Targa Resources stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

