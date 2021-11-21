Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $92,000 in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 115,973 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $21.08 on Friday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -234.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.