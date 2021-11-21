Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will report $8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $8.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.72. Everest Re Group posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 858.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $28.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.05 to $28.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $31.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.35 to $32.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $267.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.68. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.