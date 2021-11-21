Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Hits $0.0437 on Major Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $7,712.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,126.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.40 or 0.07340928 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.67 or 0.00378298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.04 or 0.00972562 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00085545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.37 or 0.00413303 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00268817 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

