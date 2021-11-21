George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives $148.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 price objective (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90. George Weston has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $113.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.49.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

