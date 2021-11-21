Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 280,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ST. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of ST opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

