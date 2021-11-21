Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of -82.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn ($1.20) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -83.3%.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.61.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

