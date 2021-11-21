Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 614 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 614 ($8.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO opened at GBX 630.60 ($8.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 874.57. The company has a market cap of £11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 45.70. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 639.60 ($8.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.