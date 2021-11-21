Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $50.20

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a negative net margin of 914.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

