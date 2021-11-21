Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.53-7.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. Foot Locker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.530-$7.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.37.

Shares of FL stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

