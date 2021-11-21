Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 163,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 186.4% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.