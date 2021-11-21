Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.65

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.52 billion and $697.20 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00219175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00087743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

