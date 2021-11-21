1,492 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,448,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth $577,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $472,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE SONY opened at $125.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $125.76.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

