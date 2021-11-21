Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Covetrus worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $18.50 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

