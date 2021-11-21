First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,724,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 110.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.08.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $107.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

