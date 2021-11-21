Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avista worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avista by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Avista by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avista by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,986,000 after acquiring an additional 117,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

