Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 926.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.