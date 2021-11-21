First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $148.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.