Stonnington Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

