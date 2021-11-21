Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE EPC opened at $44.17 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

