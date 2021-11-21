Comerica Bank Sells 4,381 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 947,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,931,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,932 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,776.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

