Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after purchasing an additional 117,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after purchasing an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFM. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM opened at $187.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.37. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.