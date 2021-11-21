First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,215 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.