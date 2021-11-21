First Hawaiian Bank Has $615,000 Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,054.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $942.08 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,085.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,125.47.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

