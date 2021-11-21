Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 577 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered MGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MGEE opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $82.95.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.67%. Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

