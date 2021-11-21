iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $87.81 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

